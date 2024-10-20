Lokesh receives complaint from JS Corporator regarding corruption at Visakha Dairy

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav has raised serious allegations of irregularities and corruption in Visakha Dairy, a cooperative with a turnover of two thousand crores. In a complaint to State IT and Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh, Yadav highlighted the financial mismanagement and land-grabbing activities that have resulted in significant losses for the dairy.

According to Yadav, the Adari family illegally acquired 7.96 acres of government land valued at ₹500 crores in Chinagadili, under survey numbers 13, 21, and 26. He accused the family of siphoning crores of rupees from Visakha Dairy through various political manoeuvres. Yadav also claimed that packets of Visakha Dairy buttermilk were distributed at preparatory meetings, further draining the dairy’s resources.

Yadav alleged that the Adari family purchased 50 acres of land in Gharbaham village of Merakamudidam Mandalam in the name of Visakha Dairy. Additionally, ₹86,000 was collected from each person under the pretext of building houses for dairy employees, but the funds were misappropriated. The family reportedly bought 3 acres of land in Narava with the employees' money, giving away 90 cents of the land for free.

The assets of Visakha Dairy were allegedly handed over to the directors, and the Adari family is accused of using the hard-earned money of dairy farmers for their luxuries. Yadav has called for immediate action against the Adari family to address the corruption and ensure justice for the dairy farmers.