Lokesh recalls Manmohan Singh’s kindness to their family

Minister for Education, Electronics, IT and RTGS Nara Lokesh, while condoling the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, reflected on his graciousness and kindness towards their family. Taking to the social media platform X on Saturday, Lokesh wrote, “As India mourns the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, I am reminded of his large-heartedness and graciousness towards our family.”



Lokesh recalled that Naidu had personally met Dr Manmohan Singh, then Prime Minister, to request the restoration of security, citing the heightened threat perception as assessed by security agencies. Despite being from an opposition party, Dr Singh recognised the seriousness of the matter and immediately acted.

“He told Naidu that he was important to the nation, and against the wishes of the state government, instructed the restoration of full security, including NSG commandos,” Lokesh wrote.

Lokesh recounted a particularly challenging time in 2004 when Chandrababu Naidu had narrowly survived a bomb blast by Naxals near Tirupati and had just faced an electoral defeat. During this period, the new state government moved to reduce Naidu's security cover, potentially hampering his ability to engage with people and represent their issues.