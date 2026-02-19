Lokesh Pushes for 2 Lakh Employment Target

VIJAYAWADA: With large-scale industrial investments flowing into the state, Education and IT minister N. Lokesh has directed officials to prioritise employment generation and prepare a concrete roadmap to meet the government’s ambitious target of creating two lakh jobs this year.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with APSSDC officials, the minister stressed the need to focus on youth employment in industries that have started their operations. Officials must identify skill requirements in companies such as Reliance CBG, Jupiter, Laurus Pharma, Hetero Drugs and upcoming renewable energy projects, and initiate targeted skilling and reskilling programmes.

Lokesh advised that curriculum design should be undertaken in consultation with reputed industry players.

Noting that some leading firms have already established dedicated skill development centres, he suggested setting up similar training facilities attached to ITIs. He also underlined the importance of organising job melas every three months at constituency headquarters and strict adherence to Key Performance Indicators.

Reviewing the proposed AI-driven Skill Portal, the minister asked officials to expedite its launch.

Officials informed him that the modules were ready, data integration across 25 sectors has been completed, and 1,14,899 jobs including 3,100 overseas opportunities were available. Sixteen reputed national and international recruiters were on board. Over 20,000 students and 60,000 job seekers have successfully undergone AI-based trial interviews.

Lokesh also reviewed measures to fill faculty vacancies in universities and government degree colleges. He directed that notifications be included in the Ugadi Job Calendar, ensuring a legally sound recruitment process akin to last year’s DSC.

Discussions were also held on incentives for foreign higher education institutions. Emphasising student welfare, the minister called for public consultation on framing coaching centre regulations in line with the Supreme Court guidelines to prevent student stress and suicides.

Senior officials, including education secretary Kona Sasidhar and higher education commissioner Narayana Bharat Gupta were present.