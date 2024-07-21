Lokesh provides bus service for Kurnool village

Kurnool: Minister Nara Lokesh responded to a mail from students of Holagunda and immediately instructed the minister concerned to provide bus service to Marlamadiki village in the mandal. There is no RTC bus service to Marlamadiki village in Kurnool district. The student unions mailed their request to Lokesh asking for bus service to their village.

Lokesh immediately brought the matter to the attention of transport minister M. Ramprasad Reddy. Following his directions, Adoni RTC depot officials immediately started bus service to the village. The student associations and villagers thanked Lokesh for his swift action.