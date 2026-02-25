Lokesh Promises to Strengthen Junior Colleges, Fill Up Vacant Posts

Vijayawada: Education minister Nara Lokesh has promised efforts to strengthen government junior colleges on par with private colleges, fill up the vacant posts of faculty members and upgrade their labs.

He was replying to members during Question Hour in the legislative council on Tuesday.

Responding to a question raised by a member Y. Sivarami Reddy, the minister said nine government junior colleges were sanctioned for combined Anantapur district, along with faculty, while the posts of non-teaching staff were also sanctioned for five colleges.

The minister said that when took charge, there was no data on the number of students in government schools and colleges, and no information on which teacher was working "where" in the state. It took nearly 20 months to collect all the relevant data, he said.

The minister said the government was adopting an integrated approach for sanction of a government school or a college. He underlined the need to provide study material to the students to also help them prepare for competitive exams.

“We resumed the mid-day meal scheme for intermediate students and are also providing textbooks to them free of cost. Efforts would be made to fill up all vacant posts in government junior colleges in a war-footing manner,” he said.

In reply to a query on whether there was a shortage of lecturers in government teacher training colleges, the minister said, “We have filled up vacancies in the district institutes of education and training on the basis of deputation while consultations are on to update the curriculum this month itself.”

The education minister sounded confident of completing the second round of consultations this week itself, so that thy could come up with a revised curriculum having top priority on areas like competition based education, technology integration, Indian ethos etc to integrate these with the curriculum.

Lokesh said the state government was contemplating to introduce ‘Face Recognition System’ in the engineering colleges too, similar to the system in private BEd colleges to keep a tab on student attendance.

Referring to the need for updation of methodology and pedagogy on a regular basis, Lokesh said, “We are strengthening the state council of educational research and training and also updating the curriculum in school education in every cycle.”

He said the government had given instructions to strengthen the basic amenities in training centres too.