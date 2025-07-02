Lokesh Promises to Resolve People's Grievances at Praja Darbar

Vijayawada: As part of efforts to address public grievances, Education Minister Nara Lokesh held a Praja Darbar at his residence in Undavalli on Tuesday.

A large number of people from across the state gathered there to seek governmental assistance. Many of them spoke to the minister, explaining their problems. Lokesh went through each application and issued directives to officials to resolve the issues.

A resident from Guntur district, Manne Subba Rao, complained that Adapa Premchand, along with Gutthula Avinash and Kattewati Balireddy, associates of YSRC leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, defrauded him of `1.20 crore under the pretence of securing a PG medical seat for his son.

He said they offered fake letters about seat allotment and extracted money from him. The minister promised to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

Kallam Vijayalakshmi from Undavalli presented the case of a land sale five years ago, wherein a sum of `12 lakh remained unpaid. She alleged harassment from local residents Vishnu and Ramu. The minister promised early action.

Jonnada Sairam, from Putrela village, said his nine-month-old son was suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy. He highlighted the exorbitant costs of the Zolgensma therapy, which was unaffordable for his family. The minister promised him necessary medical assistance.

Venkata Suresh from Thimmasamudram said he was facing trouble from local officials during the YSRC period and requested compensation for his demolished property. The minister responded positively.

B Chandralekha from Vijayawada sought suitable job opportunities as she was a qualified engineer. The minister promised to do the needful.

Representatives from the Saakshar Bharat programme coordinator union in Vizianagaram sought justice for around 1,840 village coordinators who have dedicated nearly nine years of their life, promoting literacy and participating in various government programmes. The minister promised action in this respect.

Representatives from various Christian organisations in the Palnadu district cited various problems, including difficulty in getting the marriage certificates and monthly honorariums for deserving pastors. They also requested funds for church construction and maintenance. The minister responded positively.