Lokesh Promises To Enhance Education Quality In Government Schools

VIJAYAWADA: Education minister Nara Lokesh has emphasized that alongside rights, responsibilities are equally important for students.

The minister highlighted the government's commitment to enhance education quality in government schools, by also nurturing moral values. He congratulated Kurmala Sri Kanakaputlamma, a student from Mangalagiri, who has been selected for the student mock assembly on Constitution Day, September 26.

Kanakaputlamma with her parents met Lokesh at his residence in Undavalli. The minister praised her academic talents demonstrated through essay writing, debate and quiz contests at her municipal high school, leading to her selection for the assembly.

Lokesh said the chief minister has endorsed the mock assembly initiative as a platform to instill constitutional and democratic awareness among students. He reiterated the importance of balancing rights with responsibilities and urged students to uphold ethics and family values.

The minister said the government was focused on providing quality education and nutritious midday meals, including plans to establish centralized kitchens across the state.

He was moved by Kanakaputlamma’s family circumstances; her father, Ramulu, a differently-abled vegetable vendor supporting the family, receives government financial aid under welfare schemes.

Lokesh encouraged the student to aim high and said Mangalagiri has become like a family to him.

The student expressed excitement about participating in the mock assembly and praised improvements in government school facilities and midday meals.