Lokesh Promises To Clear Fee Reimbursement Arrears

Vijayawada:Education minister Nara Lokesh met student and youth leaders on Friday, promising them full release of the fee reimbursement dues left behind by the previous government.

Lokesh warned private college managements against pressurizing students over these arrears and promised strict action against such rule violations.



The minister said nearly Rs 4,200 crore remained unpaid. “We would release the amount in phases after necessary financial approvals,” he said.



Lokesh accepted an 11-point memorandum from student leaders. Students sought withdrawal of orders blocking student leaders’ entry into educational institutions; cancellation of online degree admissions in favour of offline processes, and abolishing policies restricting PG education for economically weaker students.



He said while political speeches would be banned in universities and colleges, non-political student issues could be addressed on a separate platform after academic hours.

The education minister pledged government support for anti-ragging and anti-drug campaigns and promised to simplify bus pass issuance through Aadhaar integration.

On admissions, Lokesh promised timely completion without delays. He said the schedule for next year’s common entrance exams will be released this year.



Student leaders’ plea for direct admission to leftover university seats was appreciated by the minister with a condition that the basic exams must be passed.

Highlighting a shortage of 4,300 vacant teaching posts across universities, the minister promised swift action to fill these slots by overcoming legal challenges.

Student leaders also urged the minister to reopen over 2,000 government schools closed by the previous government, raise hostel mess charges based on living costs, prevent suicides in welfare hostels, and conduct student union elections without delays.