Lokesh Promises to Address Issues of Teachers

Vijayawada: The state government would address the long-pending issues of teachers through consultation and cooperation, education minister Nara Lokesh has said.

The minister held discussions with teachers who had secured inter-district transfers as also language pundits on Wednesday. MLCs Alapati Rajendra Prasad and Bhoomireddy Rangopal Reddy were also present.

Teachers and language pundits thanked the minister for expediting inter-district transfers (mutual and spouse categories) and resolving promotion-related issues.

Lokesh said the government had completed the first year of educational reforms successfully and would now focus on ensuring measurable results over the next four years.

“We will not indulge in manipulation like the previous government, which resorted to bogus enrolments. Transparency will be our guiding principle. We have accepted the challenge of transforming Andhra Pradesh’s education system into the best in the country,” he said, seeking the cooperation of teachers in this mission.

Lokesh said the government was taking steps to address learning backlogs. “The DSC recruitment process was completed within 150 days and the teachers’ transfer process was done transparently.”

When teachers proposed to launch a “Thank You Lokesh” campaign statewide in appreciation of the gains they made from the present government, the minister politely declined, saying, “The best gift you can give me is to teach your students well.”

B. Lakshmi Prasanna, an SGT from Eluru district, shared her experience, saying, “My husband is employed in Kadapa. For nearly five years, we struggled to manage our family life while working in different districts. Despite repeated attempts, I couldn’t secure a transfer. Finally, under this government’s initiative, the notification and GO were issued in a timely manner. I was able to join my new school. We are grateful to minister Lokesh and the government for this relief.”

A Kondayya, state president of the language pundits’ association, spoke in praise of Lokesh. “By approving promotions for language pundits on Vijaya Dasami, you brought light into our lives and fulfilled a decade-long dream.”

The meeting was attended by Noble Teachers Association president Srinivasa Raju, general secretary Hyma Rao, financial secretary Srinivas, Rashtra Upadhyaya Pandita Parishad president Sampath Krishna and general secretary Ravichandra, among others.