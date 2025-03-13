 Top
Lokesh Promises Strict Action Against Universities Irregularities in AP

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
13 March 2025 12:45 PM IST

TDP, Janasena, and BJP MLAs raised concerns in the Assembly about irregularities that occurred in universities during the tenure of the YS Jagan-led YSRC government.

Education Minister Lokesh

Amaravati: Education Minister Lokesh stated that strict action will be taken against those involved in irregularities in universities across the state. TDP, Janasena, and BJP MLAs raised concerns in the Assembly about irregularities that occurred in universities during the tenure of the YS Jagan-led YSRC government.

He clarified that an investigation will be conducted into these irregularities in Andhra Pradesh, involving vigilance officials. The In-charge Vice Chancellor has already ordered an investigation. Strict action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, Lokesh said.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
State universities nara lokesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
