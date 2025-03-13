Lokesh Promises Strict Action Against Universities Irregularities in AP

Amaravati: Education Minister Lokesh stated that strict action will be taken against those involved in irregularities in universities across the state. TDP, Janasena, and BJP MLAs raised concerns in the Assembly about irregularities that occurred in universities during the tenure of the YS Jagan-led YSRC government.

He clarified that an investigation will be conducted into these irregularities in Andhra Pradesh, involving vigilance officials. The In-charge Vice Chancellor has already ordered an investigation. Strict action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, Lokesh said.







