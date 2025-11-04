Lokesh Promises Justice and Prompt Action to Address All Grievances

Vijayawada: Education minister Nara Lokesh, holding his Praja Darbar at the party’s central office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, interacted with each individual while receiving representations and assured them of prompt action.

Thousands of people and party workers from across Andhra Pradesh flocked to the party headquarters to meet the minister, share their worries and seek solutions.

The minister, who’s easily approachable, personally welcomed each visitor, attentively listened to their grievances and assured them of his care and support. For nearly four hours, Lokesh interacted with the individuals, listening to their problems and issuing instructions to his team for prompt action.

Lokesh made it clear that the TD government remained committed to supporting the people and would ensure justice and prompt response for all grievances.

Reiterating his party's resolve, the minister assured the people that the Telugu Desam and the state government would stand by their side.

A TD worker, D. Harikrishna from Ichchapuram mandal, Srikaulamu district, narrated how the YSRC government filed “false” cases to confiscate his property and “forcibly” registered land titles with the support of local leaders. He sought a fair investigation and justice.

M Ravi Babu from Kakumanu village, Guntur district, expressed his distress over “attempts” by YSRC workers to illegally seize his inherited agricultural land by using forged documents. Despite filing police complaints, he said, no remedial action has been taken. Lokesh assured him of a thorough investigation.

Ulidra Ravi from Adoni, Kurnool district, said he was unfairly removed from his job as a guest faculty during the YSRC’s tenure and sought his reinstatement. The minister promised to look into his case and ensure justice.

Representatives of the paramedical staff association highlighted ongoing “delays” in filling vacant male health assistant posts in the medical department. Lokesh assured them of action after a scrutiny.

Members of the Nallamala tribal welfare association sought the establishment of new schools in tribal Chenchu area and in Adivasi enclaves within the project zone in Srisailam. It cited “hardships” being faced by tribal students travelling long distances to reach their schools. The minister assured prompt action.

State power employees union sought a resolution for approximately 23,500 contractual workers engaged in various departments such as Genco, Transco and Discoms. They sought salary revisions and regularisation of employment. Lokesh promised them that the government would address these concerns.

K. Prakash Babu from Kannikapuram village, Chittoor district, called for medical aid via the CM Relief Fund following a serious road accident. The minister promised necessary help.

B.M. Kishore from Baireddipalli mandal pleaded for immediate start of government junior colleges offering science, arts and vocational courses. He cited difficulties the students faced in travelling to distant towns. Lokesh promised swift action.

Garimella Anil Kumar from Vijayawada Rural complained about illegal constructions on government land in the Tadepalli and Vissannapeta areas. These, he said, had been pointed out repeatedly but not addressed. The minister promised strict action to remove unauthorised structures.