Lokesh Promises Help In Funds Flow To Rural Development Trust

VIJAYAWADA: BC Minister S Savitha has said a renewal of the foreign contributions regulation act-linked central permissions for fund receipts to the Anantapur-based Rural Development Trust would be facilitated through state intervention.

Savitha led a group of MLAs from the undivided Anantapur district -- including Paritala Sunitha, MS Raju, Palle Sindhura Reddy, Amilineni Surendra Babu, Daggupati Prasad and Bandaru Sravani – to education minister Nara Lokesh to plead the RDT case on Tuesday.

They requested Lokesh for the state government’s intervention for restoring RDT’s FCRA approval. He responded positively, saying the government was already in discussions with the Centre on the issue. Speaking to the media along with the MLAs, Savitha underlined RDT’s major role in the development of Rayalaseema.

Savitha quoted Lokesh as saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him of facilitating the renewal. The responsibility of convincing the Centre on this matter was entrusted to Union minister Rammohan Naidu and MP Sana Satish, Lokesh said.

She recalled that, on word from the chief minister, an AP delegation had met home minister Amit Shah and other central ministers in Delhi, to plead the RDT case.

The BC minister said RDT has been active for decades in education, healthcare and infrastructure development in the undivided Anantapur district and across Rayalaseema. She criticised YSRC for creating a controversy over the issue.