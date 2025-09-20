Lokesh Promises Action On Compassionate Teacher Appointments

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for education and IT N. Lokesh assured that efforts would be made to resolve issues relating to the appointment of teachers on compassionate grounds.

Replying to queries in the AP Legislative Council during Question Hour on Friday, raised by Borra Gopimurthy, the minister said that 3,441 people had applied for appointment, of whom 2,569 were appointed, leaving 872 yet to be accommodated.

He stated that some appointments were delayed due to pending court cases and other complications. He explained that norms varied between government schools and those under local bodies such as zilla parishads and mandal parishads, and there were no unified service rules for government and local body institutions yet.