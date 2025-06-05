Lokesh Presents 'The Voice of People' Coffee Table Book to Pawan

VIJAYAWADA: Nara Lokesh, the minister of education, IT, HRD, electronics & communication, and real time governance, has presented a coffee table book ‘The Voice of People’, which has chronicled the journey of the Yuvagalam Padayatra that had its impact on state politics, to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The book was handed over to th deputy CM during the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat in Velagapudi in Amaravati on Wednesday.

Lokesh was congratulated by the Deputy Chief Minister for his efforts. Pawan Kalyan praised the book, calling it a “battle trumpet” against the oppressive rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He acknowledged its role in awakening the public consciousness regarding the previous government’s mismanagement.

Pawan Kalyan emphasised that the Yuvagalam Padayatra has successfully empowered citizens against the tyrannical governance by the YSRC government. He lauded Lokesh for turning his experiences into a tangible narrative in the form of a book.

This event also marked a year since the end of what many referred to as “anarchic rule,” with the Deputy Chief Minister noting that the people have not forgotten the suffering caused by the previous government.

Lokesh not only presented the book to Pawan Kalyan but also shared it with other ministers. They all praised the efforts of Lokesh towards bringing back Telugu Desam to power in the 2024 elections through his Yuvagalam walkathon.