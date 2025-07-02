Lokesh Presents Shining Teacher Award To Kalyani

VIJAYAWADA: Education minister Nara Lokesh has said the government is committed to strengthening school education in the public sector.

"We are solely focused on empowering government schools. From now on, our attention will pivot towards improving student learning outcomes," he said at an award distribution event in Undavalli on Wednesday.

Lokesh presented the Shining Teacher award to M Kalyani Kumari, a government primary school teacher from the remote tribal village of JM Tanda in Kurnool district. Recognizing her transformative efforts over the years

After her transfer to JM Tanda in 2017, Kalyani made remarkable efforts aimed at transforming the school’s environment and academic performance. There were only 14 students there from the first to fifth grades, with only two of them attending the classes regularly. There were discussions about closing the school. However, her relentless dedication to her work in the past eight years brought about a remarkable turnaround.

With her personal contributions and innovative teaching methods, she provided study materials and improved infrastructure, ultimately restoring parental trust in the government school system. By the academic year 2020-21, the student number surged to 53, as children from neighbouring villages also came and took admissions.

Notably, 23 of the students taught by Kalyani secured placements in Gurukuls, while one student was admitted to a prestigious Navodaya School, showcasing the heights of success her students are reaching.

At the event, the education minister sat with Kalyani as a ‘student’, seeking her advice and suggestions on actions to strengthen the government schools. He praised her exceptional achievements. Lokesh expressed his intent to implement her recommendations, stating, "There is much we can learn from you."

Teacher Kalyani stated, "I strive for excellence in my students. It is important to instill confidence in parents that quality education is obtainable at government schools."

She explained her innovative programme titled Star of the Week, wherein students demonstrating excellence in homework, attendance, discipline and personal hygiene are honoured every Monday. "I continually monitor their progress and ensure a robust learning environment," she said, highlighting the importance of holistic education.

Lokesh reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing the standard of public sector education in the state, noting, "Currently, a teacher is assigned to lead each of the 9,600 schools in the state. We would bring about improvements in relation to homework assignments and prioritise digital education."

He asserted that quality education was available in government schools, several of them better placed compared to private schools. "Qualified teachers are pivotal to this endeavor." Teacher Kalyani expressed her elation at receiving the honour from the education minister.