Lokesh Performs Bhumi Pooja for CBG Plant in Prakasam

Amaravati: IT Minister N. Lokesh conducted Bhumi Pooja for the construction of a Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plant near Divakarapalli in PC Palli mandal, Prakasam district, on Wednesday. Reliance Industries will invest ₹65,000 crore to establish the plant. As part of this investment, 500 CBG plants will be set up, generating employment for approximately 2.5 lakh people. Each plant will have a production capacity of 22 tonnes of gas per day.



