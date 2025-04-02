Lokesh Performs Bhumi Pooja for CBG Plant in Prakasam

 Top
2 April 2025 11:53 AM IST

Each plant will have a production capacity of 22 tonnes of gas per day.

Amaravati: IT Minister N. Lokesh conducted Bhumi Pooja for the construction of a Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plant near Divakarapalli in PC Palli mandal, Prakasam district, on Wednesday. Reliance Industries will invest ₹65,000 crore to establish the plant. As part of this investment, 500 CBG plants will be set up, generating employment for approximately 2.5 lakh people. Each plant will have a production capacity of 22 tonnes of gas per day.


