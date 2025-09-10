Lokesh Pats VP-Elect Radha Krishnan, Meets Central Minister CR Patil

Vijayawada:Education Minister Nara Lokesh, in New Delhi on Tuesday, congratulated vice-president-elect CP Radhakrishnan over the phone.

During the visit, Lokesh also called on Jal Shakti minister CR Patil and greeted him for his repeated electoral victories from the Navsari Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat. Lokesh briefed the central minister on the development and welfare programmes being implemented in Andhra Pradesh under the alliance government in the past 15 months.

Later in the day, the education minister left Delhi for Amaravati.