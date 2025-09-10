 Top
Lokesh Pats VP-Elect Radha Krishnan, Meets Central Minister CR Patil

Andhra Pradesh
MD Ilyas
10 Sept 2025 12:59 AM IST

Education Minister Nara Lokesh, in New Delhi on Tuesday, congratulated vice-president-elect CP Radhakrishnan over the phone.

Minister Nara Lokesh offers shares a word with Union Minister for Water Resources C.R. Patil in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.

During the visit, Lokesh also called on Jal Shakti minister CR Patil and greeted him for his repeated electoral victories from the Navsari Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat. Lokesh briefed the central minister on the development and welfare programmes being implemented in Andhra Pradesh under the alliance government in the past 15 months.

Later in the day, the education minister left Delhi for Amaravati.

