Lokesh Outlines Roadmap for Global Partnerships

Vijayawada: Education and IT minister Nara Lokesh has projected Andhra Pradesh as India’s fastest-growing state and one of the “most compelling destinations” for international investment.

While participating in an Investor Roadshow in London, the minister said the state secured investments worth over Rs 114 billion (Rs 10 lakh crore) in the last 15 months. “Land allotments for these projects have been done, and the initial works are underway,” he said.

The investor roadshow, organised by the AP government at the Institute of Directors, Pall Mall, was part of the state’s global outreach programme to attract investments ahead of the CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam on Nov 14–15.

Officials here said the London event brought together more than 150 senior executives and global leaders representing sectors such as advanced manufacturing, finance, energy and technology. Among the participants were representatives from Ericsson, Cyient, Evante Global, AI OpenSec, Bank of America and the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event saw a presentation on AP’s industrial roadmap, followed by a fireside chat between Lokesh and Harshul Asnani, president and head of the Europe business wing of Tech Mahindra and member of the CII India UK Business Forum.

The minister also held a series of high-level bilateral engagements with leading global companies, including the Hinduja Group, Rolls-Royce, Apollo Tyres, ArcelorMittal and Coventry University.

In a conversation with global leaders, Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh’s greatest advantage lay in its speed of doing business, through fast approvals, transparent land allotment and proactive facilitations by the government.

He said, “Our message in London is clear: the sunrise state of Andhra Pradesh is the best place to do business in India. In just 15 months, we have facilitated investments worth over Rs 10 lakh crore and are now engaging global partners to be a part of our journey towards becoming a Rs 2.4 trillion economy by 2047.”

The UK roadshow, he said, “is not just about investments, but about building long-term partnerships in booming industries like data centers, semiconductors, renewable energy, EVs and AI-led innovation.”

The minister outlined the government’s long-term roadmap to transform AP into a Rs 2.4 trillion economy with a strong focus on data centers, semiconductors, renewable energy, electric vehicles and AI-driven innovation.

The minister said, “Andhra Pradesh is uniquely positioned to lead India’s green industrial revolution, being the only state with solar, wind, and pumped storage resources to support 100 per cent renewable energy-based infrastructure.”

Reassuring global stakeholders, Lokesh underscored that Andhra Pradesh treats every investment as a shared project between the government and the investor. He cited marquee examples such as ArcelorMittal and Adani Data Centers, where the state has “hand-held investors through the approval process and ensured seamless coordination with the central government.”

Harshul Asnani said, “The London Roadshow has reinforced Andhra Pradesh’s position as one of India’s most dynamic investment destinations. CII looks forward to working closely with the AP government to make the upcoming Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam a global success.”