Lokesh orders probe into ganja menace in IIIT

VIJAYAWADA: Education minister Nara Lokesh expressed his anger over peddling of ganja at the IIIT in Idupulapaya.

He instructed officials to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

The minister’s reaction came after parents of some students met the minister, requesting him to probe the reports of ganja trafficking in the IIIT. They expressed fears that the entire campus had become a den of ganja due to the negligence of the staff in the campus.

The parents pointed out that their children, who scored more than 90 per cent marks in the Class 10 exam, are scoring fewer marks.

Responding, minister Lokesh promised the parents that he will resolve the issue and save the future of students. He said strict action will be taken against local politicians, who are behind the ganja supply in the IIIT campus.