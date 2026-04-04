Lokesh Opens School In Karnataka, Addresses Public Meeting

VIJAYAWADA: AP Education and IT minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday called upon students to dream big and safeguard the nation while addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Sri Krishnadevaraya Sainik School at Hosahalli Camp in Sindhanur area of Raichur district, along with union Steel minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and union minister of state for Defence Sanjay Seth.

Greeting the gathering in Kannada, Lokesh said Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh share deep cultural similarities and a brotherly bond. “I have not come here as a minister, but as an Indian citizen,” he said, urging students to aspire to serve the nation in various capacities, including in the armed forces.

Emphasising on patriotism, Lokesh said the peace enjoyed by citizens is due to soldiers guarding the borders. “We must never forget their sacrifices. Whenever you see a soldier, salute them,” he told students. Recalling the death of Jawan Murali Naik from Andhra Pradesh, the minister recalled how the entire nation stood by the soldier’s bereaved family, reflecting national unity.

He stressed the importance of value-based education and said children must be taught to respect women from a young age. “Change should begin at home. One should never do anything that cannot be told to one’s mother,” he observed.

Sharing his personal journey, Lokesh said failure is part of life. It should be seen as a learning experience. He cited his electoral defeat in 2019 and subsequent victory in 2024 as an example of perseverance. “Students should not lose heart over setbacks. Fail means First Attempt In Learning,” he remarked, encouraging youth to work hard and achieve their dreams.

The minister expressed his gratitude to Telugu people in Karnataka for supporting his family during the arrest of TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, stating that their solidarity remains unforgettable.

Highlighting development, Lokesh credited Kumaraswamy with supporting Andhra Pradesh, particularly in safeguarding the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and facilitating major investments in a greenfield steel project that will generate considerable employment.

He called upon people to continue supporting Kumaraswamy, describing him as an emotional yet strong leader. Several public representatives and dignitaries from both states attended the event.