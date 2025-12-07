 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Lokesh Nara Thanks Telugu Diaspora for Grand Welcome in Dallas

Andhra Pradesh
7 Dec 2025 9:40 AM IST

TDLP leader praises community’s warmth and support, says Dallas feels like “Amaravati’s new suburb.”

Lokesh Nara Thanks Telugu Diaspora for Grand Welcome in Dallas
x
TDP national general secretary Lokesh Nara

Dallas: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Telugu community in Dallas after receiving an overwhelming reception during his visit. Taking to social media, he said the city didn’t just host him but “owned the evening,” acknowledging the unforgettable hospitality and strong turnout from the Telugu diaspora.

Lokesh remarked that the love and enthusiasm of the community made it feel as though Amaravati had found “a new suburb in Texas.” He thanked supporters for their continued commitment to Andhra Pradesh and emphasized the importance of strengthening global connections.

He added that together, the diaspora and the state can “build bridges across continents” to contribute to Andhra Pradesh’s growth and development.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
nara lokesh dallas 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X