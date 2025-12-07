Lokesh Nara Thanks Telugu Diaspora for Grand Welcome in Dallas
TDLP leader praises community’s warmth and support, says Dallas feels like “Amaravati’s new suburb.”
Dallas: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Telugu community in Dallas after receiving an overwhelming reception during his visit. Taking to social media, he said the city didn’t just host him but “owned the evening,” acknowledging the unforgettable hospitality and strong turnout from the Telugu diaspora.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story