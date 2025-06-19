Lokesh Meets Tony Blair, Seeks Support in Implementing Education Reforms

Minister for IT and Electronics and Human Resources Development, Nara Lokesh has met former British Prime Minister and founder of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI), Tony Blair, in New Delhi on Thursday (June 19, 2025).

This is their second meeting in just about a year, the first being in July last year in Mumbai, when Mr. Blair expressed his willingness to help the Andhra Pradesh (AP) government in adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies in the education sector and public service delivery through the TBI, for which the two sides had signed an agreement in December 2024.

As per the agreement, the TBI has sent a team that is enabling the Andhra Pradesh Government to implement a slew of reforms in higher education, and helping it in the establishment of a Global Institute for Good Governance (GiGG).

Blair and Lokesh took stock of the progress made by the A.P. Government on those fronts, and discussed collaboration in areas like skill development and skill census among others issues.