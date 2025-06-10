Lokesh Meets Party Workers In Manyam District

VISAKHAPATNAM: Education and IT minister Nara Lokesh met Telugu Desam party workers at Chinabondapalli in Parvathipuram Manyam district on Monday and injected confidence into them.

Lokesh arrived in Parvathipuram to participate in the Shining Stars 2025 programme and later held a meeting with TDP cadres. He advised party leaders to work in a manner that fulfils aspirations of the workers. In turn, he asked party cadres to work hard for fulfilling the party ideology. If there are problems, they should speak up, fight and overcome the issues.

The minister announced that the Talliki Vandanam scheme will be launched from June 12. “We will soon be depositing money into the accounts of mothers. There is no moving back with regard to any welfare scheme. We will also provide free bus facilities for women from August 15,” he pointed out.

Blaming the previous regime for the financial crisis, Lokesh disclosed that due to the destructive rule of the previous government, there is no money left for taking up development works immediately. Yet, the state is determinedly moving forward by implementing welfare programs in phases, he underlined.

The minister asked party workers to explain to people all welfare schemes being implemented by the government, so that they can benefit from them.

He said in the past, YSRC workers used to destroy TD banners and attack party workers but officials took no action. “Even now, this attitude of officials has not changed. We will take this matter seriously and act against those who disturb the TD cadre,” Lokesh warned.

Those who participated in the meeting included minister Gummadi Sandhyarani, MLA Bonela Vijayachandra, Uttarandhra coordinator Damacherla Satya and Tribal Corporation chairman Kidari Shravan.