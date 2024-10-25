Lokesh Meets Nvidia CEO to Discuss AI University in Amaravati

Vijayawada: Minister for IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh held a meeting with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Mumbai on Thursday. “We aim to leverage AI technology for more efficient and effective governance in Andhra Pradesh,” Lokesh stated, requesting suggestions and support for establishing the AI University in Amaravati.

Huang responded positively, outlining the revolutionary changes that AI technology will bring to the world in the near future. Nvidia provides computing power, tools, and algorithms for applications such as speech recognition, medical imaging, and supply chain management.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Nvidia has a market value of $3.5 trillion, and its co-founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, is the 11th richest person in the world.