Lokesh Meets Modi, Seeks Support for Investments and Education Reforms

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh State Education, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought cooperation in attracting investments to the state.

During the meeting, Lokesh thanked the Prime Minister for sanctioning a semiconductor unit in Andhra Pradesh and requested support in establishing IT and electronics industries. He also highlighted ongoing reforms in the education sector aimed at improving academic standards and sought Modi’s guidance in strengthening higher education.

Lokesh noted that since the coalition government came to power in Andhra Pradesh, many welfare and development programs have been implemented effectively with the Centre’s cooperation. “We will be partners in Vikasit Bharat – 2047 under your leadership,” he said, while expressing gratitude for GST reforms that provided relief to crores of poor and middle-class families.

He further explained the developmental initiatives undertaken in the state and presented the Prime Minister with a coffee table book on “Yoga Andhra.”

Responding, Prime Minister Modi assured that the Centre would extend all possible support for the development of Andhra Pradesh.