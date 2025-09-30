Lokesh Meets High-Level Airbus Team in Delhi

Vijayawada: Education Minister Nara Lokesh met the board of directors of Airbus led by its chairman Rene Obermann in New Delhi on Tuesday. The high-level delegation is currently in India to explore options on ‘Make in India’ and indigenization.

Lokesh presented them with AP’s proposal to host a world-class aerospace manufacturing facility anchored by Airbus and supported by co-located Tier-1 and Tier-2 vendors for end-to-end supply chain integration.

On behalf of the AP government, the minister offered ready-to-allot land parcels and a forward-looking aerospace policy designed to enable rapid project take-off, global-quality manufacturing and technology transfer. He said the aim was to position the state as an export-oriented aerospace hub.

The state government invited Airbus to establish an integrated cluster where suppliers, MSMEs, and partners can operate alongside the main facility, de-risking timelines, improving localisation and delivering cost-efficiency at scale.

Lokesh told the delegation that several aerospace corridors were being developed with multiple sitting options available to match Airbus’ requirements, vendor clustering, logistics access and expansion pathways.

The AP minister was in the national capital exclusively for this engagement.

Lokesh spoke about “brand CBN” and the track record of chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in bringing world class investments to the state. He spoke about AP’s focus on ‘speed of doing business’ and fast approvals.

“Airbus represents the gold standard in global aerospace, and Andhra Pradesh is prepared to deliver a competitive home for complex manufacturing with full ecosystem support,” the minister said.

Highlights

Industrial land with plug-and-play enablement for anchor and vendor units

Progressive aerospace policy with targeted incentives and MSME integration

Multi-corridor flexibility aligned to airports, ports and logistics routes

Single-window investor facilitation and time-bound approvals

Industry-aligned talent and skilling through partnerships with leading institutions