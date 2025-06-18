Lokesh Meets Central Ministers; Seeks Help For AP’s Development

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Nara Lokesh had a busy schedule in the national capital on Wednesday. Among others, he met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and highlighted the achievements and welfare programmes of the alliance government in the last one year.

On a two-day visit to the national capital, Lokesh met several ministers too.

He explained to Dhankar the plans for setting up the Quantum Valley, a first time in the country.

Dhankar noted that chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has always been at the forefront in adopting advanced technology. Dhankar inquired about the progress of the construction works in capital Amaravati. Lokesh said the works have started with a fund of `64,000 crore, and these would be completed quickly.

The minister later called on home minister Amit Shah, presented him a copy of the coffee table book and explained the achievements of the state government in the last 12 months, the progress of various development works and the situation prevailing in the state. He sought more central backing for the state’s projects.

Lokesh appealed to food processing industries minister Chirag Paswan to help develop Rayalaseema, which has conditions conducive to development of orchards and function as a horticulture hub. He said farmers in Rayalaseema are cultivating mango, banana, tomato, sweet potato, pomegranate and dates on a large scale. However, they are facing difficulties due to not getting remunerative prices at the time of harvest, he said.

The minister sought the central government’s help in the food processing sector in Rayalaseema. Chirag Paswan promised full support for development of the food processing industry in AP and said he would be coming to the food processing incubation centre in Tirupati Triple IT on July 11 and 12.

Lokesh met law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and sought establishment of a high court bench in Rayalaseema. He called for the establishment of the HC bench in Kurnool. The people of Rayalaseema have to travel more than 500km to the AP capital for legal needs, he pointed out.

The AP minister also sought support for the development of judicial infrastructure in the state.