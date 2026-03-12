Lokesh Meets Capgemini CEO in Vizag to Discuss New IT Facility

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh met Capgemini Global CEO Aiman Ezzat in Visakhapatnam to discuss the establishment of the company’s operations in the city.

During the meeting, the two discussed plans for setting up a facility for the global technology services company in Vizag. Officials said around 20 acres of land at Hill-1 in Madhurawada IT Park has already been examined as a potential site for the project.

Representatives of the company have also inspected land parcels in Adivivaram and Anandapuram areas as part of the site selection process.

For temporary operations, the company has identified a private building near Central Park in Visakhapatnam.

The proposed facility is expected to strengthen Vizag’s position as a growing IT hub and attract further technology investments to the region.