Lokesh lays stone for CBG plant at Kanigiri tomorrow

Kurnool: The foundation stone for a 100-tonne capacity Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant, developed under the aegis of Reliance Industries, will be laid at Kanigiri in Prakasam district on April 2. Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar inspected the preparations for the ceremony on Monday. He announced that education and IT minister Nara Lokesh and Reliance Industries' Anant Ambani would attend the event.



The minister said the state plans to establish 500 CBG plants. For the Kanigiri plant, the government has allotted 5,000 acres, with similar projects planned in Giddalur, Markapuram, Darsi and Kondepi.



A 20-tonne capacity CBG plant, he noted, could generate direct and indirect employment for 250-500 people, helping curb migration for work. If all proposed CBG plants are executed, thousands of jobs will be created and farmers will benefit financially. He said the Telugu Desam-led alliance government is promoting CBG plants in rural areas, to generate 20 lakh jobs over the next five years.



