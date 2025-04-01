Lokesh lays foundation for RIL’s compressed biogas plants

Vijayawada: Education and IT minister Lokesh, along with Reliance Retail Ventures Limited Director Anant Ambani, will perform the grand foundation-laying ceremony for the Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants by Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) on Wednesday at Pedairlapadu Village, PC Palli Mandal, Prakasam district.

Chief secretary and special chief secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand stated here, “The government has made all arrangements for the event that aims to make Andhra Pradesh a leader in clean energy and biofuel production.” Also present would be energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, MLA Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy, senior officials and RIL representatives.

Vijayanand said the state government, in partnership with Reliance Bio Energy Ltd, is setting up 500 CBG plants across the state with a total investment of `65,000 crore over the next five years. “This will generate over 2.5 lakh employment opportunities across the state, both directly and indirectly, while also boosting rural economies and sustainable energy production.”

He said each CBG plant would have a processing capacity of 22 tonnes per day (TPD) and these would be established with an investment of `130 crore per unit, creating 500 jobs per plant. Additionally, the project would utilize 5 lakh acres of wasteland for energy plantations, promoting sustainable agricultural development.

“This ceremony will mark the beginning of a transformative journey for AP in the field of biofuels and organic manure production. The government is committed to fostering strong public-private partnerships (PPP) to drive innovation, skill development and economic growth in the green energy sector,” he added.

Vijayanand emphasized, “This initiative is a crucial step towards reducing dependence on fossil fuels, promoting eco-friendly energy alternatives and ensuring long-term energy security for the state. It is fully aligned with India’s national goals of carbon neutrality and energy self-sufficiency.”