Lokesh Launches Website of Partnership Summit 2025

VIJAYAWADA: Visakhapatnam will host the prestigious 30th edition of the CII Partnership Summit on November 14 and 15. Minister of Education and IT Nara Lokesh on Friday directed officials to ensure meticulous arrangements for its smooth conduct.

Lokesh formally launched the official website of Partnership Summit 2025, which will serve as a key information and registration platform for delegations and investors.

At a detailed review meeting held at his Undavalli residence with senior officials of various committees overseeing the summit, Lokesh said flawless planning was essential to showcase Andhra Pradesh as the most investment-ready state in the country. He stressed the need to highlight the state’s conducive business environment and ease of doing business initiatives, while also focusing on signing MoUs with top companies.

The minister, chairing the Cabinet sub-committee on the summit, noted that Andhra Pradesh had already attracted major investors, citing the state’s success in bringing in marquee firms such as ArcelorMittal “through a single Zoom call.” He suggested that the cluster-based investment approach be pursued aggressively and that details of achievements and past investments be highlighted at the summit.

Officials made a PowerPoint presentation on venue design, agenda and preparatory exercises. The ministers and senior officers discussed invitations, protocol, accommodation, transport, security, city beautification, cultural events, media and publicity strategies.

The Cabinet sub-committee also reviewed roadshows planned in several countries during October to promote the Visakhapatnam summit.

Ministers P. Narayana, T.G. Bharat, Kandula Durgesh, Gottipati Ravikumar and Kondapalli Srinivas, along with top officials from various departments, participated in the meeting.