Lokesh launches two free-ride electric buses in Mangalagiri

Speaking after launching the buses at a function organised at his residence in Undavalli, Lokesh said he felt the need for these services as many residents from remote areas are facing difficulties when traveling to AIIMS Hospital and the Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple.To resolve the problem, the minister said, he approached MEIL (Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited) to provide buses under the company’s CSR funds.Responding positively to Lokesh’s request, the MEIL Foundation provided two state-of-the-art Olectra 7-metre electric buses worth ₹2.4 crore.The minister said that one bus will operate from the Mangalagiri bus stand to AIIMS via the NRI Junction and DGP Office. The other will run from the Mangalagiri bus stand to Panakala Swamy Temple through the NRI Junction.Lokesh said that the bus service to AIIMS will be available free of charge from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The bus service to Panakala temple will operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.The buses are equipped with advanced safety features. Olectra Greentech Limited chairman and managing director K.V. Pradeep said their company has been a trendsetter in electric mobility, leading India’s transition to a clean and sustainable public transport system.Pradeep Kumar pointed out that Olectra has already delivered over 2,500 electric buses, which have so far covered more than 30 crore kilometres, reducing CO₂ emissions by over 2.7 lakh tonnes, which is equivalent to planting 1.24 crore trees.Those present at the function include AIIMS director Shanta Singh, deputy director Shashikanth, executive officer A. Kotireddy of the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, TTD board member Tammisetty Janakidevi, Padmashali Corporation chairman Nandam Abaddhayya, district TDP leaders and prominent members of the community.