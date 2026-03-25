Lokesh Launches TDP 3.0 to Strengthen Party, Recognise Cadres

Vijayawada:Education minister and Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday launched “TDP 3.0 – stronger, accountable and people-driven.”

The 3.0 version will transform the party into a stronger organisation, with focus on clear and direct recognition of grassroots workers, he declared; addressing party cluster in-charges at the “Coffee Kaburlu” programme held at the TD headquarters.

Lokesh described the Telugu Desam as a “university that produces leaders.” In support, he pointed out that TDP ranks have produced several prominent leaders, including former chief minister of Telangana and the present CM of the state.

The party national general secretary told those assembled that the party aims to conduct training programmes for at least 300 days annually to build cadre capacity and produce result-oriented leaders.

Highlighting the use of technology, Lokesh disclosed that “My TDP” app will help identify active workers and monitor their performance.

Referring to the 2019–2024 period, he pointed to TD leaders who faced harassment and false cases. Despite this, Telugu Desam cadres struggled to ensure that the NDA alliance secured 94 per cent of seats.

Stressing on unity and humility among party workers, the TD national general secretary underlined that public support depends on inclusivity. He appealed to party leaders to strengthen booth-level structures and focus on weak polling stations to achieve victory in all 175 constituencies.

Advocating internal reforms, Lokesh proposed limiting posts to three terms and enabling grassroots leaders to rise to the Politburo. He announced that 19 top-performing cadres would share the stage with the party national president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the March 29 foundation day event.



