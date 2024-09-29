Lokesh launches Clean and Green initiative in Mangalagiri constituency

Vijayawada: Minister for education, IT, electronics, and RTG, Nara Lokesh, has prioritised keeping the Mangalagiri constituency clean and green. To facilitate this initiative, five grass-cutting machines have been purchased, and five workers have been appointed to operate them for grass clearance. The minister is covering the salaries of these workers from his own funds, having spent approximately Rs 18,000 on each machine.



Starting Sunday morning, grass and bushes were removed using the machines along the Panakala Srilakshmi Narasimhaswamy Ghat road in Mangalagiri town, with Telugu Desam leaders closely supervising the work. Locals expressed their satisfaction with Minister Lokesh's efforts to maintain cleanliness in Mangalagiri.



