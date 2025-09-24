Lokesh Lauds Pawan Kalyan, Wishes 'OG' to Be a Blockbuster

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has extended warm greetings to actor and politician Pawan Kalyan on the occasion of the release of his much-anticipated film They Call Him OG. Referring to Pawan Kalyan not just as the "Original Gangster (OG)" but as the "Original God" for his ardent fans, the minister expressed heartfelt wishes for the movie's success.

Sharing his excitement, Lokesh acknowledged the enthusiasm of Pawan Kalyan’s fan base, popularly known as the "Power Star" fans, who have been eagerly awaiting the film’s release. They Call Him OG, a Telugu-language action crime film directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment, is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on September 25, 2025.

Minister Lokesh's message resonated widely across social media with hashtags like #OG and #TheyCallHimOG gaining significant traction. He also tagged Pawan Kalyan, wishing the film to become a super hit at the box office.

The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role of Ojas Gambheera, a gangster returning to Mumbai after a decade, and features an ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, and Prakash Raj.