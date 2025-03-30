Lokesh lauds differently abled student’s AI startup

Vijayawada: Electronics and IT minister Nara Lokesh has congratulated C. Raghunatha Reddy, a differently-abled student who launched AI Startup and became an inspiration even for abled.



Significantly, Raghunatha Reddy had secured a seat at NIT Calicut after Lokesh intervened as a minister.

In July last year, several differently abled students had secured seats in prestigious educational institutions across India, including IITs and NITs. But they faced issues in uploading their intermediate board certificates. When this matter came to minister Lokesh’s attention, he responded swiftly. At his behest, authorities issued a special government order to resolve the problem. This enabled 25 differently abled students to get admissions into India’s top-tier institutions.

One among them – Raghunatha Reddy – recently established an AI startup with the encouragement of the NIT Startup Incubator, focusing on enhancing students’ expertise and networking abilities.

Expressing his gratitude on social media platform X, Raghunatha Reddy underlined that Minister Lokesh’s support and guidance had played a crucial role in his success.

Responding to this tweet, Lokesh described Raghunatha Reddy’s journey as truly inspiring. The minister expressed his happiness in playing a small role in a brilliant student’s success. He congratulated Raghunatha Reddy and his team on launching the AI startup and wished them success.



