Lokesh Lauds Allagadda Teacher’s Game-Based Maths Lessons

Kurnool: Education minister Nara Lokesh has praised the innovative teaching methods of a mathematics teacher from Allagadda mandal for making the subject engaging and fear-free for students.

Lokesh commended Tuppalle Venkata Chandra, a TGT mathematics teacher at the AP Model School in Kotakandukuru village, for his creative approach that blends traditional games and interactive learning techniques with classroom teaching. He said that by transforming mathematics into an enjoyable activity through games and friendly instruction, the teacher had succeeded in removing students’ fear of the subject.

Taking to the social media platform X, Lokesh wrote, “Good work, keep it up.” He said Venkata Chandra’s ability to teach mathematics not only on the board but also on the ground exemplifies true innovation in education.

The minister highlighted how the teacher incorporates cultural activities such as Kolatam, Chekkabhajana, and Karrasamu to simplify mathematical concepts and make them easier to remember. Such creative teaching practices, he said, not only make learning fun but also help students strengthen their problem-solving skills and prepare for competitive examinations.

Lokesh added that teachers like Venkata Chandra serve as an inspiration to others in the field of education, showing how dedication and creativity can turn even the most difficult subjects into enjoyable learning experiences.