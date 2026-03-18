Lokesh Joins Iftar, Promises Support to Needy Family

Vijayawada: Amid heavy rainfall, education minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday evening visited the residence of a poor Muslim family in Polakampadu, Tadepalli town, bringing cheer to them during the holy month of Ramzan.

The minister paid a surprise visit to the home of Sheikh Ameer, a loan recovery agent working in a private firm in Vijayawada, and joined the family for Iftar.

Welcomed warmly by Ameer’s family, Lokesh donned a traditional cap and participated in special prayers, extending Ramzan greetings to the Muslim community. He later shared the Iftar meal with the family members, highlighting communal harmony and inclusivity.

Minister Lokesh said he makes it a point to visit Muslim households every Ramzan. The people of Mangalagiri constituency, he said, had given an overwhelming mandate to him and the TD-led alliance in the last polls. He promised the people that it would be developed into a model constituency.

He also announced that, after distributing 3,000 house-site pattas in the first phase, another 2,000 would soon be allotted. Plans for an underground drainage system were also explained.

Interacting with the family, Lokesh enquired about their well-being.

Ameer’s father, Sheikh Anwar, explained their financial struggles and requested assistance for a new house, citing their dilapidated dwelling that leaks during rains. Responding to this, the minister promised full support, including construction of a new house. The family expressed happiness over the minister’s visit and received Ramzan gifts from him.