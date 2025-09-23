 Top
Lokesh Invites Pawan Kalyan for DSC Appointments Distribution Event

DC Correspondent
23 Sept 2025 1:02 AM IST

Lokesh criticised the previous government for not filling even a single teacher post in the past five years.

Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh. (Image: X)

Vijayawada: Education minister Nara Lokesh called on Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan at his chamber on Monday and extended an invitation to participate in the distribution programme of DCS appointment orders scheduled on September 25.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh criticised the previous government for not filling even a single teacher post in the past five years. He said that nearly 106 cases had been filed by political opponents in an attempt to obstruct the Mega DSC recruitment process.

Lokesh asserted that the coalition government has honoured its promise by completing the recruitment, thereby fulfilling the long-cherished aspirations of unemployed candidates. “The dream of thousands of teacher aspirants waiting for years has finally come true,” he said.

