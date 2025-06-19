Lokesh Invites Dharmendra Pradhan for Mega PTM Event on July 5

Vijayawada: Education Minister Nara Lokesh has said Andhra Pradesh is implementing structural reforms aimed at establishing a model education system in the state.

On Wednesday evening, the AP minister briefed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on the reforms being undertaken by the state government to enhance educational standards.

Lokesh said the AP government was introducing the learning excellence in Andhra Pradesh (LEAP) programme to transform the education ecosystem. A total of 9,600 model primary schools were being established across the state through resort to a One Class – One Teacher policy. Additionally, 175 LEAP schools—one in each assembly constituency—were being developed with world-class infrastructure, he said.

“Around 700 upper primary schools have been upgraded to high schools. Schools are now being awarded star ratings based on academic and infrastructural standards. A teacher transfer act has been implemented to ensure promotions. Transfers are done transparently, based solely on seniority, free from political interference,” he said.

Lokesh stated the central government has sanctioned 80 PM SHRI schools and 79 hostels under the PM-JANMAN scheme for Andhra Pradesh. The state has also received `186 crore for the development of STEM and computer labs.

He said, “Under the Mana Badi – Mana Bhavishyathu programme, PM SHRI schools are being further developed. Plans are underway to establish 125 autism schools with central government support.”

Lokesh invited Dharmendra Pradhan to attend the Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) event on July 5. The minister accepted the state minister’s plea that Andhra Pradesh be given the opportunity to host the Education Ministers’ national conclave in August.

Pradhan has directed his officials to study the reforms initiated by the AP government and commended Lokesh for his “transformative efforts” in the education sector, an official release said.

Union Minister Pemmmasani Chandrasekhar, MPs Byreddy Sabari, Sana Satish, Lavu Krishna Devarayalu, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Kesineni Sivanath, Bastipati Nagaraju and officials from the Union education ministry were present.