Lokesh Invites All Parties For Yogandhra Event

Visakhapatnam:Education Minister Nara Lokesh has sought the involvement of all political parties for the upcoming Yoga Andhra programme. The event in Visakhapatnam on June 21 aims to set a world record.

A high-level review meeting was held at the Sagarika Convention Hall at Andhra University to assess the arrangements for the events. Officials delivered a PowerPoint presentation, emphasizing that with 500,000 participants, Yoga Andhra could become the world’s largest yoga gathering.

The event will stretch a length of 26km from RK Beach to Bheemili. This would be divided into 247 compartments and smooth coordination ensured.

Lokesh said the main event would script history as the largest yoga event in the world. He said transportation facilities must be arranged to ensure participants reached their designated compartments an hour in advance.

Vehicles should not drop off participants more than 600 metres away from the site. The responsibility for participants' safety would be on officials from the time they leave their homes until they return home after the event, he said.

The minister emphasised the critical nature of the days leading up to the event on the 19th, 20th and 21st. He urged various departments to collaborate to ensure the programme's success.

Before the meeting, Lokesh inspected a yoga training session at AU Grounds. State-level nodal officer for the Yoga Day in Visakhapatnam, Krishna Babu, informed the minister that each of the 247 compartments organised for Yoga Day has a designated officer responsible for ensuring participant convenience.

The district authorities also reported that a command-and-control room has been established with 1,200 cameras to monitor traffic and ensure the smooth flow of vehicles transporting participants. Preparations have been made at 30 locations from RK Beach to Bheemili, as well as the 18 additional spots.

Approximately 2,000 yoga instructors have been assigned responsibilities for organising the programme and they would be brought to the AU Grounds the night before the event.

As a precaution, 116 ambulances have been prepared. Mats and T-shirts would be provided to all participants at their respective compartments. Additionally, 1400 bio-toilets would be available for the participants. For participants from Visakhapatnam and surrounding districts, 3,500 RTC buses along with 8,000 private and school buses have been arranged.



Union minister Rammohan Naidu, district in-charge minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, ministers Vangalapudi Anitha, Angani Satyaprasad, Gummidi Sandhyarani, collector Harindra Prasad, state and district officials, and public representatives attended the meeting.