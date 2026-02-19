Lokesh Invited To Launch Mangalagiri Brahmotsavams

VIJAYAWADA: IT and education minister Nara Lokesh has been invited to inaugurate the annual Brahmotsavams of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Mangalagiri, scheduled to be held from February 22 to March 5.

A delegation comprising the temple’s executive officer Koganti Sunil Kumar and members of the Trust Board met the minister at his Undavalli residence on Thursday and formally extended the invitation. They requested him to launch the festivities on the opening day.

One of the most prominent Vaishnavite shrines in the state, the temple draws thousands of devotees during its annual Brahmotsavams, marked by special rituals, religious ceremonies and grand processions.

The meeting was also the first interaction between the newly sworn-in Trust Board and the minister following their oath-taking. The delegation felicitated Lokesh and presented him with Teertha Prasadam of the presiding deity.