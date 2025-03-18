 Top
Lokesh Introduces Private Universities Establishment Amendment Bill

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
18 March 2025 3:42 PM IST

Lokesh assured that steps would be taken to set up top-tier universities across the state.

Education Minister Nara Lokesh. (Photo: X)

Vijayawada: Education Minister N. Lokesh introduced the Establishment of Private Universities Regularisation Amendment Act in the legislative assembly on Tuesday. While speaking in the assembly, Lokesh recalled that the state government had passed the Private Universities Bill in 2016. He stated that the decision to establish private universities was made to promote decentralized development in the state.

Lokesh also mentioned that Visakha Centurion University was established as part of this initiative. "We will also make efforts to attract foreign universities to the state. About 70 acres of land has been allocated for the establishment of the prestigious BITS Pilani campus. Institutions like Tata are also setting up their campuses here," he added.
He further emphasized that the state government aims to establish a deep-tech university and noted that sports and AI universities are yet to be established in Visakhapatnam. Lokesh assured that steps would be taken to set up top-tier universities across the state.


