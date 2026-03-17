Lokesh Inspects Mylavaram School, Checks Mid-Day Meal Quality

Vijayawada: Education minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection at the Mandal Parishad Model Primary School in Tarakaramnagar, Devunicheruvu, NTR district, following complaints over mid-day meal quality.

He suggested that MLAs dine with students in schools in their constituencies at least once a week.

The inspection followed reports that students had discarded food, alleging poor quality, leading to a controversy involving the headmaster. Lokesh asted the meal to assess its standard and interacted with students regarding the newly appointed contractor’s food.

Students expressed satisfaction, and the minister enquired about previous instances. He urged the students to report issues promptly and urged them to inform parents if meals were unsatisfactory.

The minister said parents’ feedback would be collected through the LEAP app and directed weekly monitoring via IVRS calls. He emphasised the “sacred responsibility” of officials and warned that any negligence would invite strong action.

Lokesh also reviewed teaching standards, school infrastructure and records, urging efforts to boost enrolment and improve learning outcomes. He inspected the Anganwadi centre on the school premises and expressed satisfaction with the quality and hygiene of food served there.

Following the Mylavaram episode, Lokesh had conducted a wider review of the mid-day meal scheme and issued directives mandating that a teacher taste and verify meals daily.

He also directed the establishment to have a centralised kitchen system to ensure consistent food quality across schools.