Lokesh Initiates Measures to Rescue Anantapur Driver From Saudi

ANANTAPUR: Within hours of a plea from a deeply disturbed driver from Anantapur stuck in Saudi Arabia, Education minister Nara Lokesh has ordered his office to start taking remedial measures.

Nizam of Azad Nagar in Anantapur had gone to Saudi Arabia to work as a driver to take care of his family, including a son with kidney-related issues. He sent out a video from a mosque on WhatsApp saying he had taken shelter there for the past 15 days as his boss had been harassing him, including not providing his accommodation and food.

Nizam appealed to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for help, so that he could return home.

After the video went viral on social media, Lokesh, who is in Delhi, alerted his office and to monitor the situation and make arrangements to bring Nizam back.

In the interim, Anantapur Urban MLA D. Prasad reached the residence of Nizam and assured that arrangements are being made to bring him back within a week.

Anantapur Mutawalli K.M. Shakil Shafi expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and Education minister for their immediate intervention.

Photo: Driver Nizam stuck in Saudi Arabia.