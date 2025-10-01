 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Lokesh Initiates Measures to Rescue Anantapur Driver From Saudi

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
1 Oct 2025 1:47 AM IST

After the video went viral on social media, Lokesh, who is in Delhi, alerted his office and to monitor the situation and make arrangements to bring Nizam back

Lokesh Initiates Measures to Rescue Anantapur Driver From Saudi
x
Education minister Nara Lokesh.

ANANTAPUR: Within hours of a plea from a deeply disturbed driver from Anantapur stuck in Saudi Arabia, Education minister Nara Lokesh has ordered his office to start taking remedial measures.

Nizam of Azad Nagar in Anantapur had gone to Saudi Arabia to work as a driver to take care of his family, including a son with kidney-related issues. He sent out a video from a mosque on WhatsApp saying he had taken shelter there for the past 15 days as his boss had been harassing him, including not providing his accommodation and food.

Nizam appealed to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for help, so that he could return home.

After the video went viral on social media, Lokesh, who is in Delhi, alerted his office and to monitor the situation and make arrangements to bring Nizam back.

In the interim, Anantapur Urban MLA D. Prasad reached the residence of Nizam and assured that arrangements are being made to bring him back within a week.

Anantapur Mutawalli K.M. Shakil Shafi expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and Education minister for their immediate intervention.

Photo: Driver Nizam stuck in Saudi Arabia.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Anantapur driver stuck in Saudi Arabia Nizam's plea for help Education minister Nara Lokesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu viral video from Saudi Arabia 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X