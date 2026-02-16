Lokesh inaugurates Charlie Foxtrot Aviation Services in Delhi

Vijayawada:Minister for education, IT and electronics N. Lokesh inaugurated the Charlie Foxtrot Aviation Services in Delhi on Monday evening.



In a post on ‘X’, he said, “It was an idea sparked during my Atlanta visit and now taking flight. This is a big step toward powering India’s fast-growing aviation sector with world-class talent.”



“Loved the rapid-fire Question and Answer session with the young pilot cadets, with the stunning Delhi Airport backdrop setting the vibe for the future of Indian aviation.”







Elderly woman alleges harassment by adopted daughter

Kakinada:An elderly woman, Vasarla Lakshmi of Mogallamuru village, on Monday approached the grievance cell, alleging harassment by her adopted daughter Jyothi and seeking cancellation of a gift deed.

Lakshmi said she and her late husband, Vasarla Venkata Narsaiah, had adopted and educated Jyothi and transferred two-and-a-half acres of land to her as a wedding gift. She alleged that Jyothi later harassed them and did not visit Narsaiah during his hospitalisation, and subsequently began disputes over the property after his death.

She urged the collector to cancel the gift deed, restore the land to her and provide protection from Jyothi, stating that earlier representations had brought no relief.

CM politicising Tirumala laddu issue: Ex-minister



Kakinada: Former minister and YSRC East Godavari district president Ch. Srinivasa Venu Gopalakrishna on Monday accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of politicising the Tirumala laddu issue and hurting devotees’ sentiments. Speaking in Rajamahendravaram, he alleged that TDP activists erected flex banners on the issue ahead of Maha Shivaratri and claimed the Chief Minister was exploiting religious and social issues for political gain.

SAAP League Trophy unveiled



Vijayawada:The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh League Trophy was unveiled on the banks of Krishna river at Prakasam Barrage here on Monday.



The trophy was unveiled by two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu and two-time Women’s World Rapid Chess champion Koneru Humpy and SAAP vice-chairperson and managing director S. Bharani.



Speaking on the occasion, Sindhu appreciated Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for his unwavering commitment to develop the sports ecosystem. She said the SAAP league would give young athletes competition and confidence to aim for international excellence.



Koneru Humpy said the structured competition at a young age would serve as a foundation to produce global champions.



The SAAP League will be conducted across 26 districts and will feature 31 sports including five beach sports, three para sports and three masters’ disciplines.



Man gets lifer for murdering paramour

Kurnool:The II Additional District Judge at Adoni, P.J. Sudha, on Monday sentenced Devadas, 37, to life imprisonment for the murder of a woman with whom he had an illicit relationship.

According to police, Devadas, a native of B. Agraharam in Gonegandla mandal, developed suspicion over Lakshmi, 37, of Bailuppala village. She was reported missing on June 13, 2021, and a case was registered at Gonegandla police station. During investigation, then Emmiganur Rural CI Manjunath altered the case to murder under Section 302 IPC.

Police said the accused strangled the victim to death near Kasapuram, burnt the body using petrol to destroy evidence, and fled with her ornaments. DNA and mobile data analysis confirmed the crime.

Kurnool SP Vikrant Patil appreciated the investigating officers and court staff.

Grand Rathotsavam held in Nandyal town



Kurnool:The annual Rathotsavam of Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple was celebrated with religious fervour on Monday on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri in Nandyal town, collector Rajakumari said. Thousands of devotees thronged the temple town, raising chants of “Hara Hara Mahadeva”.



The processional idols of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba were adorned with special ldecorations and placed on the temple chariot, which was taken out in a grand procession along the main streets. Priests performed rituals amid Vedic chants, while devotees pulled the chariot with deep devotion.

Prior to the procession, Rathanga Puja, Rathanga Homam and Rathanga Bali were conducted as per Agama Shastra. SP Sunil Shoran and joint collector Kolla Batthula Karthik also took part in the ceremony.

Man gets 18-month jail for child abuse

Visakhapatnam:A district court in Srikakulam sentenced a man to one-and-half-a-year jail and imposed a fine of ₹500 on him for harassing and criminal intimidation of his minor daughter.



The case was registered at Mandasa police station under Pocso Act, following a complaint on December 30, 2019. The accused, Korrai Tirupati alias Reddy, had allegedly subjected her daughter to verbal abuse and mental harassment for nearly two years.

The complaint stated that while the girl was returning from school, the accused verbally abused her and threatened her with consequences if she disclosed it to anyone.

The then station inspector, CH H. Prasad, registered the case, conducted an investigation and filed a charge sheet.

After hearing the case, Pocso Court Judge N. Sunitha pronounced the verdict. Failure to pay the fine will attract an additional one-month jail term.

Fishermen seek clearance of weed-choked Kunavaram Drain

Kakinada:Fishermen staged a dharna at Gachakayalapora Moga, demanding immediate removal of thick weed growth from the Kunavaram Drain, which they say has severely affected their livelihood.

Leading the protest, former fisheries chairman N. Nageswara Rao said the drain, which supports fishing activity across nearly 3,000 acres, has become heavily clogged with weed. As a result, fishermen are unable to operate nets properly or catch adequate fish, leading to significant income losses.

He alleged that despite repeated representations to concerned officials, no concrete action has been taken to address the issue. The protesters urged the government to take up weed removal on a war footing during the summer season to restore normal fishing activity.

11-year-old boy electrocuted by grinder

Kakinada:An 11-year-old boy, Nene Venkata Sushant, from Venkata Ramanujapuram village in Jangareddygudem mandal of Eluru district, died after being electrocuted on Monday.

According to Jangareddygudem police, Sushant, a Class V student at a private school in Jangareddygudem, had gone to his maternal uncle’s house to attend a family function.

In the early hours of Monday, while playing at the house, he reportedly touched a grinder that was switched on and suffered an electric shock. Family members immediately rushed him to the Area Hospital in Jangareddygudem, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police registered a case and were investigating.