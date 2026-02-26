Lokesh Hosts Family Get-Together for Kurnool, Narasaraopet Leaders

Vijayawada:In a break from the rigours of the legislative sessions, education, IT and electronics minister N. Lokesh hosted a dinner for public representatives and their families from the Kurnool and Narasaraopet Parliamentary constituencies at his Undavalli residence on Thursday.

The gathering, marked by warmth and camaraderie, served as a platform to strengthen not only professional bonds among the elected representatives but also personal connections between their families. The evening unfolded more like a cheerful family reunion than a formal political engagement, with spouses and children mingling freely.

Amid light-hearted conversations, Lokesh took time to personally interact with the various leaders and their families. He asked children about their education, careers and future plans.

In a candid moment, he remarked that boys should ideally be married by the age of 25, adding with a smile that he himself had married at 24. He quipped that he has already begun “tuning” his son Devansh towards the same milestone.

In a thoughtful gesture, the Education minister presented Mangalagiri silk sarees to the women attendees, further underlining the personal touch that characterised the evening. As the programme concluded, Lokesh walked with the guests up to the gate, bidding them a warm farewell.

Those present at the get-together along with the family members included Kurnool MP Bastipati Nagaraju, Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, MLAs T.G. Bharat (Kurnool), P.V. Parthasaradhi (Adoni), K.E. Shyam Babu (Pattikonda), Boggula Dastagiri (Kodumur), B.V. Jayanageswara Reddy (Yemmiganur), G.V. Anjaneyulu (Vinukonda), Bhashyam Praveen (Pedakurapadu), Pattipati Pulla Rao (Chilakaluripet), Chadalavada Aravind Babu (Narasaraopet), Kanna Lakshminarayana (Sattenapalli), Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao (Gurazala), and Julakanti Brahma Reddy (Macherla); and MLCs B.T. Naidu and Marri Rajasekhar.