Lokesh Hosts Dinner Meet, Fosters Bonhomie on Krishna Riverbank

Vijayawada: Education and IT minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday hosted a dinner meeting for public representatives from the Eluru and Nandyal parliamentary constituencies at his Undavalli residence, turning the banks of the Krishna river into a setting for informal interaction and camaraderie.

The gathering brought together MPs, MLAs, MLCs and their family members from regions benefiting from Krishna river waters. Leaders interacted freely, sharing memories and views in an atmosphere that moved beyond routine political engagement.

Discussions also touched upon the historical and political significance of Krishna river waters. Senior leaders recalled how former Chief Minister late N. T. Rama Rao, despite being from Krishna district, prioritised irrigation projects for Rayalaseema to address drought conditions.

Lokesh personally greeted guests, enquired about their well-being and interacted with family members. Representatives from Nandyal presented him with traditional bows and arrows, and in a light-hearted moment, he playfully drew the bowstring, drawing applause from those present. Leaders later posed for constituency-wise photographs.

The minister also received grievance status reports from legislators and assured follow-up action. As a gesture of courtesy, he presented Mangalagiri silk sarees to guests.

Kaikaluru MLA Kamineni Srinivas said the initiative reflected a meaningful tradition of informal yet constructive engagement among elected representatives.

Among those present were Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, Nandyal MP Byreddy Sabari, ministers Kolusu Parthasarathi, N. MD Farooq and B. C. Janardhan Reddy, along with several MLAs, including Chintamaneni Prabhakar, Badeti Radhakrishnayya, Songa Roshan, Patsamatla Dharmaraju, Jayamangala Venkataramana, Bhuma Akhila Priya, Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy, Budda Rajasekhar Reddy, Gitta Jaya Surya and Gowru Charitha Reddy, accompanied by their families.