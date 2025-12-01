Lokesh Holds Praja Darbar, Promises To Solve Issues

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister, Nara Lokesh, held the 76th edition of his Praja Darbar at the Telugu Desam central office in Mangalagiri on Monday.

Party workers and others from across the state thronged the venue to meet the minister and present their grievances. Lokesh warmly interacted with each visitor, patiently listening to their concerns and receiving written representations.

Representatives of the Akhil Bharata Naibrahmin rights protection, service, welfare and community reforms committee urged the minister to fill the long-pending vacancies of traditional musical instrument artistes, Nadaswaram, Dolu, Shruti and Taalam players, in temples under the endowments department.

They pleaded for recruitment opportunities for trained and diploma-qualified artistes who have completed certified courses.

The delegation also proposed age relaxation for eligible candidates to ensure fair access to temple service posts linked to daily rituals and traditional worship.

Villagers from Vissannapeta in NTR district submitted a plea seeking house site pattas, saying they have been residing on banjar (waste) lands for the past 70 years. They appealed to the minister to regularise their habitation and provide ownership titles to secure their livelihoods.

Residents of Kotavur village, which was submerged due to the Mudivedu Balancing Reservoir in Annamayya district, informed Lokesh that 60 families have lost their homes and agricultural lands. They urged the government to expedite compensation, resolve pending issues, and ensure rehabilitation for all affected households.

In another representation, Mahadevi Jayashankar from Govindapalle in Ramakuppam mandal of Chittoor district alleged that 42 false cases were registered against her and her family members during the YSRC term due to their association with TD. She pleaded for an inquiry and justice.

The minister assured the petitioners that their grievances would be examined thoroughly and necessary steps would be taken to resolve their issues at the earliest.