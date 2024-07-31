Lokesh holds praja darbar in Undavalli

Vijayawada: Education, IT and electronics minister Nara Lokesh received grievances from people at the Praja Darbar he held in Undavalli programme on Tuesday.

Many people, including differently-abled persons, women, and patients, turned up at the darbar not only from Lokesh’s Mangalagiri constituency but also other parts of the state. Lokesh interacted with them and sent the complaints to the departments concerned for resolution of the problems.

On the day, people from all over the state flocked to a similar programme held at the Telugu Desam headquarters, where minister Mandipall Ramprasad Reddy and TD national general secretary Kambhampati Rammohan Rao received petitions from the public.

Among the petitioners, Chinna Yallaiah from Battuvaripalli in Chandalur gram panchayat of Darsi mandal complained that he has not yet received payments for works done in 2019 under the Neeru Chettu scheme and sought release of the pending bills.

Outsourced APSRTC employees said they had been ignored by the previous government. At least the alliance government should extend them justice and job security.

Villagers of Ghantasala mandal in Krishna district sought restoration of a bus, whose services had been cancelled by the previous government. They said it has become a problem for them to reach Ghantasala from Vijayawada at night because of the cancellation of the bus. Further, they are facing difficulties in going to the hospital from Ghantasala at night.

A blind person Turaka Chinnababu from Sangam mandal of Nellore district said his disability pension had been stopped by the previous government. He requested that the pension be restored to him, as he has a 100 per cent disability certificate.

Nattala Sivamma of Panyam constituency complained about the encroachment of her 2.28 acres land and sought its restoration to her. Minister Ramprasad Reddy immediately called officials of that constituency and asked them to resolve her issue.

Parents of a boy Purna Sai, resident of Pedda Elamilli in Ungutur constituency of Eluru district said their son is suffering from liver disease and needed an operation. The minister assured that help will be provided to the boy.